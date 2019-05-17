W.Va. Legislative Dems offer their own education bills for special session

By Eddie Trizzino, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Amidst the confusion about a planned special session on education, Senate Democrats have drafted eight education bills of their own.

Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, said he and other Democrats could not sit back and wait for the leadership to ignore the topic of education come the session, so they decided to take action.

“We just couldn’t stand around and twiddle our thumbs and wait for them to come out with an initiative,” Prezioso said. “If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs.”

The eight bills are all focused on an aspect of public education, each advocating a different change to education or modification to already existing law.The draft titles include Competitive Grant Program for Vo-Tech in Middle Schools, High Quality Instruction, Increasing Allowance for Professional Student Support, Innovation in Education, Modifications to School Aid Formula, Studies of Educational Issues, Supplemental Appropriation — Drug Free Mother Baby and Teacher and Service Personnel Pay Raise.

