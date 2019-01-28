W.Va. Legislative Democrats vs. Republicans Tuesday evening to raise funds for Cancer Society

Former WVU Assistant Basketball Coach Billy Hahn will be on hand for W.Va. Legislature’s Annual Charity Basketball Game

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia’s Legislature’s Annual Dick Henderson—Tony Lewis Charity Basketball Game is set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

(Tomorrow, Jan. 29, 2019, at 7 p.m.)

The game will be played in the Walker Center at WV State University in Institute. The game is named in memory of Henderson and Lewis who both served in the WV House of Delegates and who both died from cancer.

Democrat members of both the WV State Senate and WV House of Delegates have teamed up to challenge their Republican colleagues on the court. The event is always a fun time for players and spectators alike.

There is a $5 admission fee to watch the game, with tickets at the door. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

The general public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Former WVU Assistant Basketball Coach Billy Hahn is a special “guest coach” for the game, giving both team “pointers”. Coach Hahn will be accompanied by his wife, Kathi, a two-time cancer survivor.

For more information please contact: Michelle Zimmerman, (740) 525.9577.