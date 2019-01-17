W.Va. House Technology & Infrastructure Committee advances broadband expansion Act of 2019

Release from W.Va. House of Delegates:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure on Wednesday advanced comprehensive legislation designed to make it easier to develop and expand broadband and high-speed wireless technologies in West Virginia.

The committee approved House Bill 2005, the Broadband Expansion Act of 2019, on a unanimous voice vote. It’s the third in a series of bills the Legislature has considered in the last three years to promote broadband development and expansion in the state.

“The Broadband Expansion Act of 2019 is a tremendous effort after collaboration between all levels of government, interested parties, and internet service providers to expand high-speed internet connectivity for all West Virginians and position the state as a leader in the adoption of 5G cellular technology access,” said Committee Vice Chairman Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, the lead sponsor of the bill.

“For too long, West Virginia has fallen behind the rest of our nation in access to the greatest library in human history – the internet,” Delegate Linville said. “This bill positions West Virginia better than ever before to connect our residents, students and businesses to the entire world.”

Among its provisions, the bill:

Includes “Make-Ready Pole Access” provisions to require electric utilities to study whether it would be feasible to provide broadband service technologies on their existing distribution and transmission infrastructure. This activity would be overseen by the state Public Service Commission.

Establishes the “West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act,” which will allow broadband providers to use existing rights-of-way and utility poles to place next generation wireless and broadband technologies. This will make it easier for them to use existing infrastructure to deploy technologies, dramatically reducing capital costs.

Creates the “Wireless Technology Business Property Valuation Act,” which creates a special method of evaluating the valuation of wireless technology for tax purposes to reduce costs and encourage investment. This would give developers a greater incentive to construct wireless technologies in the state.

“Broadband connectivity is absolutely essential to participate in the 21st century economy,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “If we truly want to make West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family, we have to do all we can to promote high-speed internet technologies across our state.

“We have made tremendous strides in the past few years, and are now a national leader in adopting new legislation to promote broadband development,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “This bill will further send the message that West Virginia is eager and open to embrace the latest broadband and wireless technologies the private sector has to offer.”

“Together, and with every interested party involved, we are working to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit and further the imagination,” Delegate Linville said. “The creativity of our citizens is limitless. In bipartisan fashion, we will work together to give West Virginians the access they deserve and make this an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The bill will next be considered by the House Judiciary Committee before it heads to the full House of Delegates for a vote.