Latest News:
By January 9, 2019 Read More →

W.Va. House of Delegates Speaker Hanshaw issues statement on State of State speech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address.

WV House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, upper right, issued a statement after Governor Jim Justice’s 2019 State of the State Address at the West Virginia State Capitol on the first day of the regular session January 9, 2019. WV Press Photo/Dalton Walker

“Governor Justice laid out a bold, ambitious agenda this evening,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “He has many ideas I believe the House can embrace and our members will be excited to move forward on. We look forward to seeing more specific details of his proposals and expect we can work together to accomplish a great deal over the next 60 days to make West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

 

Posted in: Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.