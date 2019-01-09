W.Va. House of Delegates Speaker Hanshaw issues statement on State of State speech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State address.

“Governor Justice laid out a bold, ambitious agenda this evening,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “He has many ideas I believe the House can embrace and our members will be excited to move forward on. We look forward to seeing more specific details of his proposals and expect we can work together to accomplish a great deal over the next 60 days to make West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”