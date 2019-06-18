W.Va. House GOP furthers education omnibus, voucher bills

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over the objections of Democrats and protesting public school workers, the Republican-controlled West Virginia House of Delegates pushed forward Monday with a sweeping education overhaul bill.

The House technically dealt with two versions of the bill Monday, when it reconvened for the special legislative session on education.

The new version (House Bill 206), which may be on amendment stage on the House floor Tuesday, still allows charter schools in West Virginia for the first time. But it caps the number of them at 10. Plus, it does not include previous anti-strike provisions.

House Republicans also introduced and furthered Monday private school voucher bills. They’d create different kinds of vouchers than what Senate Republicans passed in Senate Bill 1040. …

