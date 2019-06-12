W.Va. Governor unveils special Blenko Glass Father’s Day mug

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled a first-time, special edition Father’s Day Blenko piece on Wednesday, June 12.

Photo by Dalton Walker/Video by Alexandra Bunn

The limited-edition piece was created in honor of Governor Justice. Only 100 will be available to purchase.​

The Governor and First Lady were joined by Randall Reid-Smith, West Virginia Curator of the Arts, and leaders and artists from the Blenko Glass Company at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston for the event.