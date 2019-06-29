W.Va. Governor Justice signs education bill, cancels signing events

By Steven Allen Adams, For The Intelligencer of Wheeling

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice signed a landmark piece of education reform Friday, but canceled two bill events after due to anticipated protests by members of teachers’ and school service personnel unions.

In a press release Friday afternoon, Justice announced that he signed 23 bills, including House Bill 206 — the education omnibus bill that passed the legislature Monday.

“Looking at the bill in its entirety – with all of its many, many great pieces that help our children and our teachers – there is truly so much good that will benefit teachers, students, and all West Virginians,” Justice said. “I am really pleased with where we got to at the end of the day and I commend the Senate and the House for working with me to come to a compromise that will result in a big win for the entire education community and all West Virginians.”

The brief statement struck a stark contrast to two bill signing events that were tentatively scheduled for next week but were canceled after the threat of possible protests. …

