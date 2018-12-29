W.Va. Gov. Justice extends Parkways Authority deadline for turnpike E-ZPass Discount

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that due to the extremely high volume of enrollment in the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount program as well as technical challenges and major disruptions to the enrollment service, the deadline to enroll has been extended through January 11, 2019, which represents an 11-day grace period.

The Limited (one-time) Early Enrollment Option offer a Single Fee Discount Program ($24 for 3 years, unlimited travel with $13 transponder).

The West Virginia Parkways Authority held an emergency board meeting Friday and unanimously voted to authorize this extension. The Authority will discuss whether further action is necessary at their regularly scheduled board meeting on January 10, 2019.

“My thanks go to the Parkways Authority for their swift action to resolve these issues. They have the authority to take additional action at their next meeting if there remains a need. I will continue to monitor this situation closely,” Gov. Justice said.

The grace period applies only to purchases of the E-ZPass with Early Enrollment Option. The Turnpike toll increase scheduled for January 1, 2019 will still be effective. The new toll rates may be found at: https://www.wvturnpike.com

The Parkways Authority office at 3310 Piedmont Road in Charleston, will be open on Monday, December 31 from 8:00a.m. to 4:30p.m. to continue to assist those wishing to enroll in person. Enrollment will continue at www.wvturnpike.com or by calling 1-800-206-6222.