W.Va. distillery to offer limited release of Raleigh County-inspired bourbon

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A West Virginia distillery will release a new bourbon this weekend in Beckley with a label depicting one of the waterfalls in the Piney Creek Preserve in Raleigh County.

The release of Piney Creek Bourbon Whiskey, crafted by The Bullock Distillery in Charleston, will take place Saturday at a whiskey tasting event at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight municipal park.

Tickets to the tasting, which will take place from 5-8 p.m., are $35.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT), which has partnered with the city of Beckley for outdoor recreation opportunities in the Piney Creek Preserve.

Set for an unveiling in September, the 613-acre Piney Creek Preserve will offer miles of recreational trails along land that was formerly used for coal mining.

Plans for the Piney Creek Preserve are being developed through a partnership with Beckley Outdoors and WVLT, which will also have informational booths set up at the whiskey tasting.

Bullock Distillery co-owner Tighe Bullock said crafting a bourbon that supports and also features his hometown is a dream come true. …

