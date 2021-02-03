West Virginia coronavirus czar testifies on Capitol Hill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, told a congressional committee Tuesday that the state’s culture of service was one reason why West Virginia has one of the best COVID-19 vaccine rates in the nation.

Marsh was among several witnesses Tuesday during a virtual hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

During the hearing, titled “No Time to Lose: Solutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in the States,” Marsh spoke about West Virginia’s successful COVID-19 vaccination program as a guest of 1st District Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

Marsh, the vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences at West Virginia University, said a culture of community, volunteerism and service have helped the state come together to quickly mobilize vaccination efforts…

