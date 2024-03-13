W.Va. Construction & Design EXPO coming to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center March 20-21

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The annual West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO will be held March 20-21, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s sold-out event is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees, feature nearly 300 exhibitors, and offer over 80 quality continuing education seminars and other events.

“EXPO provides opportunities to anyone involved in West Virginia’s construction industry,” said Cassidy Webb, show manager and director of communications for the Contractors Association of West Virginia. “Whether you work directly or indirectly in construction, engineering, or design, this annual event brings professionals together to network and learn under one roof.”

The opening Keynote Session, being held Wednesday, March 20, at 9:00 a.m. in the Little Theater, will feature Captain Charles “Charlie” Plumb, a six-year prisoner of war, who will give a highly motivational presentation about looking at everyday challenges in a new light.

Captain Plumb is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, a former jet fighter pilot, and a combat veteran with 74 successful missions over Vietnam. On his 75th mission, just five days before he was scheduled to return home, he was shot down over enemy territory and was taken prisoner, surviving nearly six years in communist prison camps. Captain Plumb will share his story of winning through adversity.

For over 40 years, Captain Plumb has represented his fellow POWs and their return with honor through his motivational speaking and media coverage. He has shared his story with millions through appearances on Good Morning America, Nightline, CNN, CBS Sunday Morning, Larry King Live, and The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, among others.

The show is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. A complete list of seminars, many offering free continuing education credits, and other show information is available on the EXPO website. Registration is free for qualified attendees. Register at the show or online at www.wvexpo.com.

EXPO is presented by the Contractors Association of West Virginia, National Society of Professional Engineers – West Virginia Chapter, West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and West Virginia Utility Contractors Association, in addition to 25 co-sponsoring organizations. The trade show has become the central meeting ground for contractors, architects, engineers, purchasing agents, suppliers, public works officials, and others involved in the commercial and industrial construction markets. The 2024 West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO is a professional trade show, and all attendees must be registered to participate. For more details, visit www.wvexpo.com.