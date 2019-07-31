W.Va. AG Morrisey, 15 other states file brief requesting U.S. Supreme Court to hear, overturn pipeline delay

From The Exponent Telegram

A portion of Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline sits idle in Lewis Coutny.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says that a 16-state alliance has formed to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to review, and ultimately overturn, a ruling that halted construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The alliance believes that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit was wrong to block the pipeline. The alliance details its argument in a 35-page brief that supports Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC’s efforts to have the high court overturn the ruling. …

