W.Va. 2019 fall wild turkey season opens Oct. 12

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fall wild turkey season opens Oct. 12. All 55 counties will have a least a one-week fall season. It’s also the second fall turkey season during which Sunday hunting is permitted on both private and public lands.

“Fall wild turkey season dates are based on the year’s spring gobbler season harvest numbers in each county, excluding the 15 traditional fall season counties,” said Mike Peters, upland game bird biologist with the Division of Natural Resources. “This year’s spring gobbler harvest was only about 1,000 birds less than last year’s 15-year high. The slight change will be reflected in the number of counties that have a two-week season.”

Twenty-four counties have a one-week season, 17 counties have a split two-week season and 14 counties have a split four-week season.

During the fall season, only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun. Hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.

Refer to the 2019-20 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available at DNR offices and license agents and online at www.wvdnr.gov for details.