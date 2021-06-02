Visit Mountaineer Country CVB launches new mobile app ahead of the summer travel season

App features local attractions, restaurants, lodging, events, self-guided tours

Release from Visit Mountaineer Country CVB:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Visit Mountaineer Country Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, the region’s destination marketing organization, has launched the new “Visit Mountaineer Country Trip Planner,” a mobile app for iPhone and Android users. The free app is an easy, interactive tool to map out all of the “must-sees” in Mountaineer Country, including places to stay and eat, events, and local tours. Visitors can view activities all at once or search by categories, like “Fairs and Festivals” and “Kids.”

“Visit Mountaineer Country is a one-stop shop for planning a stay or planning a day in Mountaineer Country,” said Susan Riddle, President and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. “More than 350,000 people visit our website annually, and nearly two-thirds of them do it on their mobile phone, making this app a much-needed feature to better promote our destination.”

Visit Widget produced the app under the guidance of Visit Mountaineer Country CVB and its marketing firm, BlaineTurner Advertising. Some of its most innovative features include “Plan Your Trip,” which allows users to add any of the events, things to do, restaurants, scenic views, and lodging to their “My Plan” section, which will then map out the best route to experience their selections. This feature can also be accessed on their desktop at VisitMountaineerCountry.com and linked to the app giving users access to their plan on the go.

“Our Self-Guided Day Trips give visitors free and easy access to authentic Mountaineer Country activities that can only be experienced here. The tours have different lengths and locations and highlight the history and culture of our destination,” said Hannah Williams, PR & Communications Specialist for VMCCVB. “We will continue to expand this feature and soon will be adding audio tours to the app, giving users a more immersive experience.”

The app also includes a feature to share itineraries with friends and family.

About Visit Mountaineer Country CVB: The Visit Mountaineer Country CVB is a state accredited CVB that strives to increase the tourism economy by marketing and selling the destination of Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties. Visit Mountaineer Country CVB’s mission is to “wow” guests and encourage them to stay one more night and spend one more dollar.

For a closer look at all there is to see and do in Mountaineer Country, go to www.VisitMountaineerCountry.com.