Virtual celebration set for 2021 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature, Women’s History Month kickoff

Release from West Virginia Women’s Commission:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Registration is now open for the 2021 Virtual Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature, to be held March 1. The virtual event, hosted by the West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC), will also include the West Virginia Women’s History Month Kickoff Celebration in partnership with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.

The Virtual Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature will feature First Lady Cathy Justice, members of the West Virginia Legislature and other distinguished speakers who will give an overview of the legislative process, discuss the road to empowerment, provide insight on creating goals, and share guidance on how to become involved at the community and state levels. The theme for the 2021 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature is “Our Past, Present, and Future.”

Teachers, students, individuals and organizations are encouraged to register at https://wvde.state.wv.us/forms/2021/girls-womens-day/. The ninety-minute event will begin at 9 a.m. on March 1 and will be available through the WVWC Facebook page, https://m.facebook.com/WVaWomen.

A recap of Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature will be aired at 8 p.m. on March 1 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.

“Through our online format and with the partnership of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, all West Virginians have the opportunity to participate in Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature,” said Julie Palas, WVWC Interim Director. “As March 1 is also start of West Virginia Women’s History month, we are delighted to partner these two events.”

To become a sponsor for the event or to place a greeting in the event program, please contact Julie Palas at 304-456-0625 or [email protected].