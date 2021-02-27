Virtual Celebration for 2021 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the West Virginia Legislature set for Monday

Event kicks off Women’s History Month

Release from The West Virginia Women’s Commission:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC) will present a premiere of the virtual 2021 Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature and the West Virginia Women’s History Month Kickoff Celebration on Monday, March 1, at 9 a.m. on the WVWC Facebook page, https://facebook.com/WVaWomen.

Teachers, students, individuals and organizations may register online for the free event at https://wvde.state.wv.us/forms/2021/girls-womens-day/ and will be eligible for randomly selected door prizes. Official participation certificates are available upon request.

The event may also be viewed on March 1 at 9:00 a.m. on the Love, Libera YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYkSLBbAoEeoCa8IfgBPpg to allow schools or others that do not have access to Facebook to participate, and will be shown at 8:00 p.m. on WV Public Broadcasting. Following these presentations, the event may be viewed at any time on both the WVWC Facebook page and the Love, Libera YouTube channel.

The theme for the 2021 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature is “Our Past, Present, and Future.” “Our Past” will include the WV Women’s History Month Kickoff Celebration in partnership with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. “Our Present” will feature presentations by WV legislators and explains the legislative process. “Our Future” will profile a panel of women who share their road to empowerment and provide insight on creating goals and how to become involved at the community and state levels.

A digital program with the agenda, educational components and additional resources is available at https://bit.ly/3uCRmLi. A printable version of the event program is available on the WVWC website, https://www.wvdhhr.org/wvwc/.

For more information, contact WVWC Interim Director Julie Palas at [email protected].