Vice President Harris urges West Virginia to support American Rescue Plan

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday urged West Virginians to support the White House’s American Rescue Plan, saying the country must take bold, fearless and ambitious steps to address the public health and economic crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She compared it to past generations facing the Great Depression and World War II.

“If we don’t pass this bill, it is our sincere belief that more people will die who should not, more people will lose their jobs who should not and more children will miss critical days in class,” Harris said.

Harris and White House staff met Thursday with editors and executives from the Charleston Gazette-Mail and (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch via Zoom teleconference.

She said the $1.9 trillion package, which would accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations and provide a new round of economic relief for families and small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic, has the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the International Monetary Fund and Moody’s. Congress still must pass it…

