Vandalia Health and Davis Health System sign management agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vandalia Health and Davis Health System have signed a management agreement. By joining Vandalia Health, Davis Health System will enhance the medical services in the communities it serves.

“I personally want to thank the Davis Health System for the trust it is placing in Vandalia Health. said David L. Ramsey, CEO & President of Vandalia Health. “We will work tirelessly to ensure its success. The value it brings to the community is priceless. We will do all we can to expand the footprint of the Davis Health System and the services offered.”

Vandalia Health and Davis Health System signed a non-binding letter of intent for Davis Health System to join Vandalia Health June 1. The organizations are in the process of completing due diligence and have filed all necessary regulatory and governance applications.

“This agreement enhances Davis Health System’s mission to bring better health to those living in our communities,” said DHS President and CEO Vance Jackson, FACHE. “Local healthcare will thrive and grow as together with Vandalia Health, we develop new services close to home, and tackle significant medical needs.

Davis Health System represents a broad array of critical health care services in the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia. An acute care hospital and two critical access hospitals anchor the system’s suite of other specialized care including cancer, surgical, behavioral and women’s health, long-term care and others. Davis Health System’s mission is To Bring Better Health to Life.

Vandalia Health is a multi-state health system with locations across West Virginia as well as in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. As the parent of Charleston Area Medical Center and Monongalia Health system, Vandalia Health has 13 hospitals, over 180 outpatient locations, more than 11,000 employees and more than 1,200 doctors and advanced practice providers.