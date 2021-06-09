Vaccine lottery off to strong start in West Virginia

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s new vaccine lottery is off to a strong start.

More than 70,000 vaccinated residents of West Virginia have already signed up for the lottery in hopes of winning a million dollars come June 20.

Governor Jim Justice announced the news Tuesday during his bi-weekly virtual pandemic briefing, confirming that more than 70,000 people have already signed up for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life” vaccine sweepstakes.

The vaccine lottery is named after the Republican governor’s dog.

“On Father’s Day, we will make someone in West Virginia a millionaire,” Justice said.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov…

