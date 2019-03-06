Upshur County CVB’s ‘Small Town Getaway’ campaign wins Gold ADDY Award

Press Release:

ELKINS, W.Va. – LMC & Associates (LMC), an Elkins based full-service integrated marketing agency, was awarded a 2018 Gold ADDY Award in Integrated Campaign for the Promotional/Branding efforts of Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s (UCCVB) “Small Town Getaway, Big Time Charm” campaign. The winners of the ADDY Awards were announced on Feb. 28.

This marks the first ADDY Award win for both LMC and UCCVB. The award-winning campaign has enhanced the UCCVB’s overall advertising recognition through the use of a logo, website, print and web advertising.

The campaign encourages people to discover the charm and “Small Town Getaway” that Upshur County has to offer through promoting the area’s activities, events, shops and cozy overnight accommodations. “The LMC team is amazing to work with. They understand what story we’re trying to tell and always deliver a quality campaign,” says Laura Meadows, executive director of UCCVB.

“Small Town Getaway, Big Time Charm” appears on the homepage of the UCCVB’s website, travel guide, rack card and other print and online advertisement mediums.

“We strive to craft exceptional work every day on behalf of our clients,” said Lori Chenoweth, LMC Owner. “UCCVB is just one rural tourism entity we’ve partnered with over the years. The Mountain State’s rural-side and tourism opportunities is a marketing niche we’re both passionate about and excited to showcase.”

The ADDY Awards are judged and overseen by the American Advertising Federation of West Virginia (AAF-WV) who continue to push the advertising industry forward in the state. The ADDY Awards is an annual ceremony celebrating the most talented creatives in the state. ADDY award winners are selected in each category by a panel of three out-of-state judges – Judges evaluate the creative dimensions of each entry and assign either a gold or silver award. For more information, visit www.aafwv.com.

Please visit the UCCVB at www.visitbuckhannon.comto see the “Small Town Getaway, Big Time Charm” campaign in action, or call 304.473.1400 for more information, such as a complete list of events, attractions, shopping and accommodations.