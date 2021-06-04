Upscale tent camping comes to four West Virginia state parks

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Campsites featuring pre-pitched, deck-mounted, canvas-wall tents equipped with queen-size memory-foam mattresses, side tables, propane heaters and solar showers are now available at Hawks Nest and Cacapon state parks. They also will accommodate guests starting June 14 at Lost River and Blackwater Falls.

“This new camping experience is one of many ways West Virginians and visitors to our state can enjoy the incredible state parks we have right in our backyard,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday in announcing the new upscale state park campsites.

The new sites are being offered through a public-private partnership between West Virginia State Parks and Tentrr, which offers more than 1,000 campsites with online reservations in 43 states through agreements with private landowners, conservation groups and state park systems from Maine to Utah.

Tentrr was founded in 2015 by Michael D’Agostino, a former New York Stock Exchange managing director…

