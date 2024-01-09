Update provided on changes as result of DHHR reorganization

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On January 1, 2024, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was officially reorganized into three separate departments in accordance with House Bill 2006. The legislation passed during the 2023 Legislative Session and was signed by Governor Jim Justice on March 6, 2023.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP, as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health (DH); Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS); and Michael J. Caruso as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF). All three new secretaries began working with their respective departments on July 5, 2023, in preparation for the January 1, 2024, official transition.

Governor Justice prioritized improving health and human services so that West Virginians are served with the highest degree of care. DHHR was the largest executive branch agency in West Virginia and encompassed a vast array of programs and services to state residents throughout their lifetimes.

“With the support of the dedicated DH team and under the leadership of Governor Justice, my primary goal is to improve the health of West Virginians,” said DH Cabinet Secretary Young. “I am committed to creating a healthier future for all residents with a focus on access to quality health care services and addressing the unique health challenges faced by West Virginians.”

DH includes the Bureau for Public Health, Office of Emergency Medical Services, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Center for Threat Preparedness, Health Care Authority, Office of Inspector General, Human Rights Commission, Developmental Disabilities Council, WV Advisory Council on Rare Diseases, WV Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and WV Governor’s Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council.

“We, along with the Justice Administration, are dedicated to fostering a resilient community where individuals and families thrive,” said DoHS Cabinet Secretary Persily. “My commitment is to enhance the well-being of West Virginians through comprehensive and compassionate services.”

DoHS includes the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Social Services, Office of Drug Control Policy, Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children, Family Protection Services Board, James “Tiger” Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission, and WV Women’s Commission.

“It is a tremendous honor to be entrusted by Governor Justice to lead the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities to create a health care ecosystem that addresses the needs of West Virginians comprehensively, with a focus on patient care and potential opportunities for state-owned facilities to be utilized in a manner that provides the maximum benefit to the state,” said DHF Cabinet Secretary Caruso.

DHF includes Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Welch Community Hospital, and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.

Residents who receive DHHR services experienced no interruption due to this reorganization as a result of months of dedicated work by DHHR staff who carefully planned and prepared to minimize any disruption for West Virginians. All qualifying West Virginians continue to receive the same benefits and services without any changes.

The Office of Communications is part of the Office of Shared Administration, which supports all three departments; however, members of the communications team are assigned to specific departments to ensure coverage. Media outlets may utilize the following email contacts for inquiries and media requests:

West Virginia Department of Health (DH): [email protected]

West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF): [email protected]

West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS): [email protected]

For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov.