Update: Fire activity has decreased, hazards remain in Pendleton County, W.Va., wildfire

From The Exponent Telegram:

UPPER TRACT — Despite fire activity in the area decreasing, crews are still dealing with hazards related to a wildfire at the Monongahela National Forest in Pendleton County.

According to a release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, firefighters in the area are still dealing with numerous hazards such as rolling debris, downed trees and uncontrolled fire edge.

Personnel plan on Friday to engage the fire directly on the west side by building fireline to protect structures, according to the release. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/update-fire-activity-has-decreased-hazards-remain-in-pendleton-county/article_a0c19763-4831-58fd-aeae-097e97640b75.html