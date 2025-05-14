UPDATE: Department of Human Services EFT Payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office is issuing an update to the statement released on May 12 regarding a technical issue affecting some foster and childcare payments originally scheduled for direct deposit.

While a solution is in place, the Auditor’s Office – working closely with the State Treasurer’s Office, Department of Human Services, and other partners – is actively coordinating efforts to ensure all affected payments are reprocessed correctly and as quickly as possible.

For questions related to specific payments, please contact the Department of Human Services, Office of Constituent Services – Client Services Unit at 1-800-642-8589 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) or email [email protected].