University of Charleston Secures 10-Year Reaccreditation by Higher Learning Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston (UC) is excited to announce its continued accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), with reaffirmation through the 2034-2035 academic year.

This milestone reflects UC’s dedication to academic excellence, integrity, and continuous improvement. The accreditation followed a rigorous evaluation, including a comprehensive document submission and a February 2025 site visit by HLC reviewers.

“We’re proud of this outcome because it reinforces that we’re successfully fulfilling our mission,” said President Marty Roth. “At the University of Charleston, our mission to prepare students for lives of meaningful work, enlightened living, and community involvement remains at the heart of everything we do. It’s the kind of student-focused mission the Higher Learning Commission looks for when evaluating schools like ours. This reaccreditation confirms that we’re truly committed to students and preparing them to succeed in today’s evolving educational landscape. We are grateful for the outstanding work of our faculty and staff, dedication from our Board of Trustees and various Advisory Councils, and generous community support that led to the HLC’s continued trust in our vision and the important work happening across our Charleston campus, Beckley location, and our online programs.”

The reaffirmation of accreditation comes at a time of notable growth for the University of Charleston, highlighted by its welcoming the largest class in over 50 years for the 2024/2025 academic year, launching new majors, and preparing to open the new Morrison Rehabilitation Science and Athletic Center, home to new graduate programs in occupational and physical therapy.

“This milestone is the result of a comprehensive, years-long effort led by our dedicated faculty, staff, and administration,” said Dr. Beth Pauley, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs. “We were able to successfully demonstrate how our mission drives decision-making, how we uphold ethical practices, and how we ensure the quality of education for our students, from learning outcomes to timely graduation and career readiness. We also showed that we have robust planning and resources to support our long-term goals.”

The Higher Learning Commission accredits degree-granting institutions in a 19-state region of the United States. Accreditation is granted to institutions that meet the Commission’s rigorous Criteria for Accreditation, which reflect key values such as integrity, excellence, and accountability.

For more information on the HLC and its accreditation criteria, visit www.hlcommission.org.

For questions or more information, please contact C.J. Harvey, UC Vice President for Marketing and Communications at [email protected] or 304-352-0014.

