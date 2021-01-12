United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties, West Virginia, surpasses 2021 campaign goal: $1.2M

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Put all those Zoom meetings over here and all that email over there while you’re at it.



Text messages — can’t forget those.



Or those oh-so-20th century landline telephone calls.



Mix in a caring community with all of the above and what do you get?

A total of $1,236,801.



That’s how much the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties brought in during its 2021 campaign.



And that’s a fundraising effort, co-chair David Hardesty said, made all the more amazing — since all that altruism had to be done at a distance…

