United Way of Central WV to reveal couples for Dancing With The Stars 2024

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Get ready to be dazzled by the magnificence of Season Three, following the resounding success of its predecessor. The highly-anticipated announcement of the Season Three Cast — poised to display their stellar moves on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center — will be unveiled tomorrow during The Merry Market Mingle hosted at the Capitol Market.

Six dynamic couples, along with their dedicated choreographers, have pledged themselves to six months of rigorous training and fundraising, all in support of United Way of Central West Virginia.

“Season two cast set an incredible standard,” noted Margaret O’Neal, president. “However, the Season Three lineup promises an unparalleled level of enthusiasm and a fierce drive to compete for the coveted mirror ball trophies. Stay tuned as we reveal their names; this event is a must-not-miss! Expect an exceptional and thrilling year ahead.”

A limited amount of tickets remain available for the highly-anticipated announcement at the Merry Market Mingle. Secure your spot now by visiting Capitol Market Inc – Merry Market Mingle 2023 (networkforgood.com) or scanning the QR code below. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting reveal!