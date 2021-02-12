United Way currently at 72% of its annual campaign goal

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Despite all of the trials and tribulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the United Way of Randolph County is making a strong push toward achieving its annual campaign goal.

The United Way currently has thermometer signs scattered throughout the community to let everyone know just how close they are to accomplishing what they set out to do, despite having to do it during a pandemic. Davis Trust, Mountain Valley Bank, Randolph Funeral Home, Citizens Bank, Huntington Bank, and Colonial Court are proud continued sponsors of the thermometers.

“It’s been a challenging year as far as people giving due to COVID,” Karrah Washington, executive director for the United Way of Randolph County, told The Inter-Mountain. “A lot of our efforts we had to do virtually, and with that we’re not allowed to go and give our presentations like we generally would. But we are looking forward to meeting that goal and being able to fund all of our partners, who really need it this year.”

This year’s goal of $100,000 climbs closer on the thermometer each day, currently standing at 72 percent complete. The United Way’s cut-off date for the campaign is April 1…

