United Mine Workers of America president talks about Biden’s energy plans

By Jackie Whetzel, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) President Cecil Roberts says he has no doubt America can learn to burn coal in a clean manner, and he’s hopeful President Joe Biden will come up with a rapid plan to replace all of the coal-related jobs that will be eliminated under his clean energy plans.

Biden has been vocal about his desire to transition America to 100 percent renewable energy for electricity generation by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

To do so, fossil fuels will have to be retired.

Biden wants the U.S. to lead when it comes to addressing the world’s climate emergency.

While Biden’s plans would likely have a positive impact on the environment, they could also be devastating to coal communities in West Virginia and throughout Appalachia – despite the president’s talk of wanting to assimilate coal workers into new industries when mining jobs go away…

