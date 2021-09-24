U.S. Senators Manchin, Kaine and Warner reintroduce federal black lung measure

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three Democrats representing the region in Washington have reintroduced a federal measure that seeks to protect the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund from insolvency.

In a joint statement Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., said they have re-introduced the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act of 2021. The legislation calls for a ten-year extension of the current black lung excise tax that is set to expire in December to ensure that coal miners suffering from black lung disease and their families have access to appropriate medical care.

Without revenue from the tax, the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund will face insolvency at a time when the nationwide prevalence of black lung is increasing, Manchin, Warner and Kaine said.

They were joined by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., in reintroducing the measure.

Manchin is urging both Democrats and Republicans to vote in support of the bill…

