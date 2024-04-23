U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $5 million to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Davis

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On April 22, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,000,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the town of Davis to support important upgrades to their wastewater systems, which will impact residents across Tucker County.

This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests the senators secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m pleased that the EPA is investing $5 million to support vital upgrades to Davis’s wastewater infrastructure,” said Senator Manchin. “This project will help ensure every Davis household and business has efficient and clean sewer systems. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need and deserve.”

This project will convert the existing sanitary sewer infrastructure into a storm sewer system and install a new sanitary sewer in its place. There will also be rehabilitation of manholes in newer parts of the sanitary system. Lastly, the project will upgrade the pump stations with flow meters to track inflow and infiltration, as well as bypass connections for emergencies.

“As areas around Corridor-H continue to grow and develop, I have spoken with local officials about the challenges they face to best serve the needs of new community members. I was proud to use my roles on both the EPW and Appropriations Committees to help deliver the resources that will help construct new sewer and wastewater infrastructure for residents in Tucker County, and I look forward to seeing the new facility completed,” Ranking Member Capito said.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support their constituents.