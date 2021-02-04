U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $3.5 million award for Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park

Release from the Office of Senator Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park will receive $3.5 million award from the U.S Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The $8.3 million project will also receive $4.8 million in funding from state, local and private sources. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park project will grade 105 acres of land, construct an access road, and install water and sewer infrastructure to create land that is primed for commercial and industrial development.

“In 2019, I invited ARC Co-Chair Tim Thomas to visit West Virginia to see for himself the impact ARC awards have on our economic growth and job creation across the state. During Tim’s trip, we had the opportunity to visit with project stakeholders and over a year after our visit, I’m pleased to announce the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park project will receive $3.5 million from the ARC and the EDA to develop more sorely needed investment ready sites for the region. This project will give Southern West Virginia an opportunity to diversify the economy and workforce by attracting new investments in the aerospace and aviation sectors. These investments will create new good-paying jobs for our fellow West Virginians and I look forward to the growth it will bring to our state,” said Senator Manchin.

“The Raleigh County Memorial Airport provides such an important access point to the Beckley area and southern West Virginia. This investment is well deserved, and will bring crucial improvements that will help expand airport operations and capabilities. I have been a long-time advocate for this project, which is why I am very pleased that ARC and EDA have recognized how increased investments in infrastructure can bring great benefits to West Virginia. We would not be here today without the help of local leaders in Raleigh County and the local economic councils. I look forward to seeing the improvements this investment will bring to this region of our state,” said Senator Capito.