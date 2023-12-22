U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin wish West Virginians a Merry Christmas

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have issued video messages wishing West Virginians a Merry Christmas.

Full transcripts of the videos are available below.

From Sen. Shelley Moore Capito:

From Sen. Joe Manchin:

Full transcript of Sen. Capito’s message:

“Merry Christmas, West Virginia. As you gather with family and loved ones to enjoy the traditions and festivities, I hope this is a time of great joy, peace, and happiness.

“I encourage you to pause and reflect on what’s most important during this Christmas season. Whether you are at home or traveling to see those who matter most, let’s come together and celebrate the blessings that we have and renew our hope for a bright future and a new year ahead.

“Let’s also remember the brave men and women serving overseas, first responders and law enforcement officers, and our medical professionals who are unable to spend these special holidays with their loved ones because of their selfless service to all of us.

“From my family to yours, Merry Christmas. May your days be merry and bright, and may the year ahead be full of blessings for you and your family.”

Full transcript of Sen. Manchin’s message:

“On behalf of Gayle, myself and the entire Manchin family, we wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. The holidays are a time to celebrate our many blessings – especially the love of our families and friends. I have always said that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. This lesson has stuck with me throughout my life, and I have proudly passed it along to my children and grandchildren.

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful state to call home and the knowledge that we are truly a statewide community with an unbreakable bond. In West Virginia, we look out for one another during good times and bad. Not only is this good for the soul, but it makes West Virginia the best place to work, live and raise a family.

“Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians to join us this holiday season in praying for the safety of our fellow West Virginians, servicemembers and Veterans, as well as thanking them for their service to our nation. Let us also pray for peace, joy and a greater understanding of one another that can bring our great nation closer together. As this year comes to an end, let us all reflect on our many blessings and look forward to a healthy and happy New Year. May God continue to bless the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.”