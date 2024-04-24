U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin issue statements following passage of national security supplemental package

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, released the following statement on her vote to pass the national security supplemental package:

“Our nation is facing the most dangerous global threat level we have seen in decades. Our allies are under attack, our national security industrial base has been weakened, TikTok poses a major national security threat, and adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran are working together in unprecedented ways against the U.S. and our allies like Israel. Tonight, we are taking a stand against all of these dangers, in the vacuum of leadership from a president who has refused to establish strong deterrence.

“Tonight, we stand for our freedom and with our allies. The national security supplemental we passed expands the capacity of our industrial base and restocks American munition stockpiles with newer and more advanced weapons, many of which have critical components manufactured in West Virginia. It also includes provisions to protect the American people from the Chinese Communist Party’s influence over TikTok. I was proud to vote in support of this legislation, which equips our country with the resources to restore American deterrence and resolve as the beacon of freedom we must continue to be for the world.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote to advance the bipartisan National Security Package. The legislation passed 79 to 18 and will now go to the President’s desk.

“American leadership means standing with our allies and standing up against authoritarianism. I am proud to vote for this national security package that advances America’s interests both on the world stage and right here at home. This bill will ensure Ukraine has the weapons and ammunition necessary to prevent a larger war in Europe, and it allows the U.S. and our allies to seize and use frozen Russian Central Bank assets as a way to punish Putin. It also sends a message to Hamas, Iran, and its proxies that we will continue to support Israel until they are victorious. It will deter China from further aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and protect Americans’ data from its Chinese-owned company, ByteDance, by requiring it to be sold to an American company.

“By investing in our allies, we are also investing in our own economic interests by creating new jobs to produce weapons here in the United States and reinvigorating our defense industrial base. Today, we are demonstrating our commitment to peace through strength and I look forward to seeing the President quickly sign this package into law.”