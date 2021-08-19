U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito praises Mon Health, happy to see advancements in West Virginia medical technology

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she knew about some of the innovative technology happening at Intermed Labs, part of Mon Health. But she said she had no idea just how expansive the work was.

“I cannot believe how many different products and the creativity here,” Capito said. “What I think we have here is a center of excellence, so that your physicians or your medical professionals in Florida or California, they’re not going to Silicon Valley; they’re coming here. And that is really exciting.”

West Virginia’s Republican senator was at Mon Health Wednesday morning to see Intermed Labs receive an award in medical achievement from ECRI, “an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all health-care settings worldwide,” per its website.

ECRI presents its annual award to the member facility that has carried out the most exceptional initiative to improve patient safety, reduce costs, or otherwise facilitate better strategic management of health technology…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/morgantownnews/news/sen-shelley-moore-capito-praises-mon-health-happy-to-see-advancements-in-west-virginia-medical/article_f006ebd4-0041-11ec-837f-732f9ec23910.html