U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito among republicans unveiling their own $568 billion infrastructure plan

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and several Republican senators unveiled their own infrastructure plan in hopes of finding compromise with President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Capito, R-W.Va., the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, spoke with reporters Thursday about the Republican Roadmap, an infrastructure package unveiled earlier Thursday at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol.

“Our purpose today is to say what our concepts are as Republicans as what infrastructure means, what our principles are as far as pay-fors, and then say to President Biden and his team and our Democratic colleagues that we’re ready to sit down and get to work on this,” Capito said. “Our biggest message that we want to put forward today is this is important to us.”

The Republican Roadmap would cost $568 billion over five years and is focused on traditional infrastructure projects. The plan would be paid for with user fees, extending user fees to owners of electric vehicles, and using unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Republican Roadmap includes no tax increases and leaves the 2017 tax cuts put in place by former President Donald Trump….

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/04/senator-shelley-moore-capito-among-republicans-unveiling-their-own-568-billion-infrastructure-plan/