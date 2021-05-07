U.S. Senator Manchin working on compromise on voting rights package

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he is working with fellow Democratic senators to make changes to a key voting rights bill that has some lawmakers conflicted.

Speaking Wednesday after the unveiling of signage for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Manchin said he is working with Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the point men on H.R. 1 and S. 1, also called the For the People Act.

The For the People Act passed the House of Representatives along party lines in March, but the Senate Rules and Administration Committee is expected to vote next Tuesday to allow the bill to advance to the full Senate for a vote.

According to The Washington Post, Democratic lawmakers have worked behind-the-scenes to craft the bill to make it more acceptable to Manchin and a handful of other Senate Democrats who have raised issues with the act. The bill also is expected not to make it past a Senate Republican filibuster attempt…

