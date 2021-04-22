U.S. Senator Manchin: West Virginia road projects will be in infrastructure bill

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday funding for King Coal Highway, the Coalfields Expressway and other vital road projects in the state will be part of a federal infrastructure package.

“Those two highways are critically needed,” he said during a virtual press conference. “That is one of the biggest priorities we have.”

Manchin said King Coal and Coalfields Expressway, Corridor H and other badly needed projects that have been delayed for years must be completed.

“They are very important for West Virginia to be able to connect our whole state and have opportunity for growth,” he said.

Manchin said the cost to finish both of these highways as well as Corridor H and other needed projects is estimated between $25 billion and $30 billion.

How much of that will be included in the proposed $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan is not yet known, he said, but he will only support a plan that focuses on overall transportation infrastructure, including highways, bridges, rail, airports, as well as broadband, water and sewer…

