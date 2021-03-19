U.S. Senator Manchin votes to confirm CIA Director Burns

Release from the Office of U.S. Senator for West Virginia Joe Manchin:

Ambassador Burns was confirmed unanimously

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), voted to confirm William Burns as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“Today I voted to confirm my good friend, Ambassador William Burns, as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Ambassador Burns has a long history of public service as a career diplomat, serving our nation at home and abroad for over three decades. During our meeting in February, Ambassador Burns reaffirmed his commitment to being apolitical when serving as CIA Director. I know Ambassador Burns will continue to be a dedicated public servant and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”