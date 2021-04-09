U.S. Senator Manchin touts American Rescue Plan in Morgantown, West Virginia

By Sarah Marino, Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin traveled the state Thursday to discuss the American Rescue Plan and answer questions about the nearly $4 billion in funds that will go to the state.

Marion County is estimated to receive $10.87 million dollars with Fairmont receiving the majority at $7.65 million.

“This is a once in a lifetime for us, not just for West Virginia but the whole country. For the first time you have municipalities you have counties, you have smaller towns, larger towns all getting some direct infusion of capital they can use and be in control of their own destiny,” said Manchin, who stopped in Morgantown to discuss the ARP with Monongalia County Commissioners.

Manchin said local governments can use this money to offset the costs that the pandemic has placed on them and, on top of that, pay for water and sewer programs…

