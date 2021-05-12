U.S. Senator Manchin talks Reta Mays’ sentencing, infrastructure, and more with West Virginia press

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin met with members of the West Virginia press Tuesday to discuss infrastructure legislation, the sentencing of Reta Mays for the murder of eight veterans at the Clarksburg VA hospital, and other topics.

Mays received seven life sentences, plus 20 years.

“Justice has been served,” he said. But several other suspicious deaths at the hospital are still under investigation. “I’m praying the good Lord there is not more or there is another go at this.”

He criticized hospital leadership for allowing this to happen. “I just think there is a total lack of accountability at the Clarksburg VA.” That includes lack of training and failure to perform background checks, he said.

Manchin said he will be meeting with VA Secretary Denis McDonough to review the Clarksburg situation and to urge him to review all VA hospitals.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley also issued statements on the sentencing…

