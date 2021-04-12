U.S. Senator Manchin: Senate rules should remain

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin predicts passage of a key infrastructure bill is coming in the Senate, but he indicated he will not be part of any attempt to circumvent Senate rules to make it happen.

“I’m not going to be part of destroying this Senate. I’m just not going to,” he said. “It can be on somebody else’s watch, but not on mine.”

Manchin — the centrist Democrat from West Virginia — now plays a key role in the Senate, split equally between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

He has been outspoken this year about any attempts in the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, or to group a large number of bills into one budget reconciliation bill for consideration. Both of these methods circumvent the need for 60 votes to pass a bill in the 100-member Senate, and require only a simple majority of 50 for passage…

