U.S. Senator Manchin sells DOE secretary on West Virginia energy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fossil fuel states like West Virginia are worried about the advent of clean energy yet U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., remains hopeful of the coming opportunities.

Thursday and Friday, Manchin is touring several West Virginia sites that produce energy with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to show the state’s promise in the realm of clean energy.

Thursday evening, Manchin held a press conference at the Waterfront Hotel in Morgantown with Granholm and officials from various energy companies to discuss what they have learned on their visit thus far and also to announce a West Virginia company’s involvement with an offshore wind farm.

Manchin called the coming years a “golden opportunity” with the new infrastructure bill coming. He hopes the legislation will move West Virginia to become a leader in energy production and research…

