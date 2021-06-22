U.S. Senator Manchin seeking new study on restoring Cardinal’s daily service

By James E. Casto, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has secured language in the pending federal Surface Transportation Investment Act authorizing Amtrak to evaluate ways it could restore the Cardinal to daily service.

The Cardinal, which links West Virginia communities with Chicago and New York City, once ran seven days a week. In 1981, Amtrak discontinued it. A congressional mandate initiated by Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., resurrected the train but limited it to running three days a week.

“During my time in the Senate, I’ve fought to keep Amtrak ticket agents in West Virginia, save the New River Train and expand the Cardinal line which keeps the state connected to the rest of the nation,” said Manchin. “The language I have secured in the Surface Transportation Investment Act will require a study on potential options to restore the Cardinal line daily service, which provides access to and from much of West Virginia.”

Manchin labeled the language “an important first step towards restoring the Cardinal line and I look forward to reviewing the results of this important study to determine how we can best move forward. Until the study is complete, I will continue to advocate for the Cardinal line to ensure that West Virginians and our visitors alike have access to our wild and wonderful state.” …

