U.S. Senator Manchin provides update on American Rescue Plan funding for local governments in West Virginia

Release from Office of Senator Manchin:

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., this week provided an update on the funding included in the American Rescue Plan for local governments in West Virginia.

The Treasury Department recently provided updated guidance on funding for states, cities, counties and municipalities.

“When we passed the American Rescue Plan in March, states were given estimates on funding they would receive for vital infrastructure projects, COVID-19 response efforts, broadband expansion, and supporting our frontline workers. Recently, the Treasury Department released updated guidance that shows West Virginia will be receiving more funding to support these vital efforts. This is fantastic news for our state, counties, cities and municipalities. This is a once-in-a-generation investment into our state, and as these communities determine how to use their funds, my team and I stand ready to answer any questions or concerns about the American Rescue Plan funds.”

From the American Rescue Plan, local governments will receive:

$678.8 million that will go directly to local governments – cities and counties – across West Virginia for expanding broadband and fixing sewer and water infrastructure, including: $168.2 million for larger metropolitan cities $162.5 million for smaller cities $348.1 million for 55 counties

$1.355 billion for the state of West Virginia

