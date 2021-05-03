U.S. Senator Manchin on board with infrastructure, but worried about size of Biden plan

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday during a conference call he continues to focus only on infrastructure in the proposed $2.3 trillion American Families Plan and the GOP’s $568 billion alternative is a “good starting point” for negotiation.

But Manchin also expressed concern about a growing national debt that he says must be reined in.

Pres. Joe Biden delivered a “good speech” to Congress Wednesday night, Manchin said, and a “welcome” one for the public, setting a positive tone and pledging to work together.

However, the President’s overall total of a $6 trillion agenda is a cost “difficult to comprehend.”

That price tag is one of the primary reasons this latest plan presents a major problem, Manchin said, although he has not nailed down an acceptable figure, suggesting around $1trillion, depending on what compromises will be reached…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/concerned-over-the-debt-manchin-on-board-with-infrastructure-but-worried-about-size-of-biden/article_6bbc5adc-aae5-11eb-b2cf-3393964d6061.html