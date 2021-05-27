U.S. Senator Manchin, Nick Saban kick off West Virginia Game Changers event

By Charles Young, WV News

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia’s favorite native sons — a U.S. senator and the winningest coach in college football history — came together Wednesday evening for an event benefiting West Virginia Game Changers.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban held a joint press conference to kick off The Game Changer Golf Classic and the Prevention and Education Luncheon at The Greenbrier resort.

The Game Changer initiative, launched by Gov. Jim Justice in July 2020, is a “youth-led prevention, peer-to-peer influence, positive youth development and community enhancement organization designed to educate, support and empower teens to make healthy choices and become leaders,” according to information on its website.

The organization is primarily focused on combating the opioid crisis, but also works to educate youth about the dangers of tobacco, vaping, alcohol and teen suicide.

Manchin, who has known Saban since childhood, said he was pleased to join his friend in supporting such a worthy cause…

