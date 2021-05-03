U.S. Senator Manchin comments on President Biden’s address to Congress

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., praised President Joe Biden Friday for restoring some “calmness” during his first joint address to Congress Wednesday, but said Biden’s proposals need to be fully vetted through the legislative process.

Manchin spoke with the West Virginia press Friday morning from his office on Capitol Hill. The senior West Virginia senator was among the 200 members of Congress out of 535 permitted to attend Biden’s address due to COVID-19 social distance regulations.

“It was a good speech. I thought it was a well-delivered speech,” Manchin said. “It hit on so many topics and so many issues, but basically it had some calmness to it and some normality to it. And I think that’s what the American public wants.”

Biden laid out several ambitious proposals Wednesday night, including encouraging Congress to help him pass his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan for infrastructure improvements, proposals to combat climate change, electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure, workforce development, tax breaks for American manufacturing, and great access to home healthcare…

