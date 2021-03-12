U.S. Senator Manchin believes American Rescue Plan funding will benefit West Virginia communities

By Derek Redd, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Municipalities as big as Charleston and as small as Capon Bridge — along with all 55 West Virginia counties — will receive a cut of the $4 billion in direct funding that the American Rescue Plan is sending to the Mountain State. It’s a dollar figure that Sen. Joe Manchin believes will be a financial shot in the arm to every corner of West Virginia.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, and President Joe Biden plans on signing the bill Friday. Manchin discussed the funds coming to West Virginia with dozens of county and municipal leaders Wednesday evening via video conference.

Billions of dollars are coming to West Virginia in a number of ways. On top of the $1,400 stimulus checks for most in the state and child tax credits, $800 million is going to PreK-12 education, $152 million is going to emergency rental assistance and $138 million is going to broadband funding, along with other allocations…

