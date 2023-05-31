U.S. Senator Manchin announces $22 million to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $22,007,997 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia.

U.S. Senate Joe Manchin, D-W.VA.

The funding will specifically be used to prevent and control the spread of cancer and infectious diseases, strengthen Black Lung clinic programs, expand access to pediatric mental health and substance use disorder health services as well as bolster school-based medical programs. The funding announced today was made possible in part by the American Rescue Plan.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $22 million in these nine critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will improve the health and well-being of West Virginians by preventing and controlling the spread of cancer and infectious diseases, providing medical assistance for our brave miners who are suffering from Black Lung Disease, combatting the drug epidemic and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below: